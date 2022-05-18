Vikings assistant Pettine leads coaching diversity workshop

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Mike Pettine has just begun his first season with the Minnesota Vikings as assistant head coach on a staff busy implementing a fresh culture and installing new schemes. The full plate didn’t stop Pettine from spearheading a pilot project designed for minorities seeking to enter the NFL coaching pipeline. The three-day workshop at Vikings headquarters is designed to further their development and increase their opportunities in a league that has long lagged in minority hiring. The 12 participants are almost entirely from the college ranks.