Burnley draws at Aston Villa, moves out of relegation zone

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Nick Pope’s saves ensured Burnley drew 1-1 at Aston Villa to lift the team out of the relegation zone and keep its Premier League status in its own hands heading into the final round. Burnley led through Ashley Barnes scoring his first goal in 15 months from a penalty in the 45th minute after Maxwel Cornet was fouled by Emi Buendía. The lead was wiped out three minutes into the second half. Burnley failed to track Buendía’s run from deep and he volleyed in from McGinn’s delivery.