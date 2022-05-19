Horford cleared to play, Smart close, White out for Celtics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Al Horford is coming back. Marcus Smart is hoping to play. And Derrick White headed home early for a good reason. The Boston Celtics have one and are hoping to have two of their missing starters back for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. Smart’s mid-foot sprain has improved to the point where the Celtics are expecting him to be able to play Thursday. Horford was removed from the NBA’s health and safety protocols after getting cleared by test results. And White left Miami early because of the looming birth of a child.