Man City’s defensive issues improve as Walker, Stones train

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s defensive problems appear to have improved ahead of the final round of the English Premier League on Sunday when the team requires a victory over Aston Villa to ensure retaining the title. Right back Kyle Walker and center back John Stones have returned to training despite having previously been ruled out for the remainder of the season by City manager Pep Guardiola. Guardiola might say at his weekly news conference on Friday whether Walker and Stones are available for the game against Villa. Guardiola fielded a makeshift defense that struggled in a 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday. City is a point clear of second-placed Liverpool.