Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open will be a tough test against the player who beat her at the Australian Open, No. 27 Amanda Anisimova. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who used to be No. 1 in the rankings but has slipped to No. 38 in part because of a lack of activity. That included time off for a mental health break after she withdrew from Roland Garros ahead of her second-round match a year ago, revealing that she has dealt with anxiety and depression. In the men’s bracket, Novak Djokovic could meet Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, and the winner of that might face teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The tournament starts Sunday.