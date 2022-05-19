Soccer fan pleads guilty to assaulting player after game

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — A soccer fan has pleaded guilty to assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at the end of the team’s Championship playoff game against Nottingham Forest. Robert Biggs is a 30-year-old season-ticket holder at Forest. He ran onto the field after Tuesday’s game at the City Ground and headbutted Sharp to the ground near the touchline. Sharp had not played in the match because of injury and was standing with his hands in his pockets. He required four stitches to a wound on his lip. Biggs appeared at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and admitted to the offense. It was described by prosecutors as a “deliberate and senseless act of violence.”