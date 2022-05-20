ATP men’s tennis tour axes Wimbledon ranking points over ban

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — The ATP men’s professional tennis tour says it will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. The ATP announced its decision two days before the start of the French Open and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament. Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.