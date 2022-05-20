Bardet pulls out of Giro d’Italia, Démare claims 3rd win

CUNEO, Italy (AP) — One of the overall favorites for the Giro d’Italia has pulled out of the grand tour during the 13th stage. Romain Bardet climbed off his bike about a third of the way into the stage and got into a Team DSM car. He was suffering from a stomach bug. The stage was won by French cyclist Arnaud Démare for his third victory in this year’s race. López maintained his 12-second lead over Carapaz and João Almeida and will wear the pink jersey for a 10th day on Saturday’s 14th stage. The Giro finishes on May 29 in Verona.