Dortmund decides not to continue with Marco Rose as coach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is looking for a new coach after deciding not to continue with Marco Rose following what the Bundesliga club called an “unsatisfactory” season. The club says the decision was taken after an internal review with Rose. Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season and disappointed fans with early exits in the Champions League, Europa League and German Cup. Rose said he thought he was on the right path but acknowledged that others were not convinced. Dortmund will hold talks about a replacement “in the coming days.”