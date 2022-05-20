LEADING OFF: Snowdays in Denver, Greene’s no-hit follow up

By The Associated Press

A late-spring snowstorm in Denver postponed Friday’s opener between the Mets and Rockies and could threaten a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday. With Kris Bryant expected to return from a back injury, Colorado called off Friday’s game with 3 to 5 inches of snow forecast at Coors Field. The teams are scheduled to make it up in a split doubleheader, but more snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening. Reds right-hander Hunter Greene is set to start at Toronto, his first action since taking a loss Sunday against Pittsburgh despite throwing 7 1/3 hitless innings.