Leclerc leads practices for Spanish GP, Mercedes holds hope

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has topped both practices at the Spanish Grand Prix. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were next in their Mercedes. Mercedes has struggled to keep up with Ferrari and Red Bull this season. Defending champion Max Verstappen for Red Bull had the fifth best time, right behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in fourth. Qualifying will be on Saturday following a third practice. The race is on Sunday. Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points after five races.