Odor homers in 13th, Orioles finally beat Rays, 8-6

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the 13th inning and Baltimore Orioles snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Rays with an 8-6 victory. The Orioles’ last win over Tampa Bay was on July 19 at Tropicana Field, and Baltimore hadn’t beaten the Rays at home since Sept. 20, 2020. The 15-game run had been the longest active winning streak over a single opponent in the majors. Baltimore left fielder Austin Hays threw out Wander Franco at the plate to end the top of the 13th inning. Odor then pounded a 1-1 pitch from Ralph Garza into the flag court in right field.