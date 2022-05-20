Police, FA probe after Vieira altercation with fan on field

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police have opened an investigation after Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a fan during the latest in a series of pitch invasions that have marred the end of the English soccer season. The Football Association says it is “very concerned” about the trend and confirmed it is investigating the Goodison Park incident as well as others from earlier this week. It called on clubs to step up enforcement. Vieira kicked out at an Everton supporter who was taunting him on the field after Everton’s 3-2 victory on Thursday.