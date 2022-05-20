Wimbledon’s Russia ban prompts tours to cut ranking points

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — The women’s and men’s professional tennis tours say they will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. The WTA and ATP announced their decisions two days before the start of the French Open and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament. Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.