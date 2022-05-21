Filly Secret Oath runs hard to finish fourth in Preakness

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Filly Secret Oath finished fourth in the Preakness after trailing the field for much of the race. The winner of the Kentucky Oaks showed well her second time facing high-caliber colts. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas said it just wasn’t Secret Oath’s day. Jockey Luis Saez was proud of the filly for making her move. Lukas won a $100,000 stakes race on the Preakness undercard with Ethereal Road in the Sir Barton. Ethereal Road was the horse whose late withdrawal from the Kentucky Derby allowed eventual winner Rich Strike to get into the race.