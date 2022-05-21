Injuries abound in Heat’s Game 3 win over Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Heat played the entire second half without top scorer Jimmy Butler, yet were able to beat back a late rally to beat the Celtics 109-103 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics also briefly lost Jayson Tatum to a stinger and Marcus Smart to a sprained ankle, though both returned to action. Butler’s injury is the same that he had had during Miami’s first-round series against Atlanta. But coach Erik Spoelstra said he doesn’t expect Butler will need an MRI. The status of Tatum and Smart will be updated Sunday, though coach Ime Udoka expects both will be OK.