RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Martina Trevisan of Italy has won her first WTA title after beating Claire Liu of the United States 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat. The No. 85-ranked Trevisan and No. 92-ranked Liu were playing their first career final. Trevisan was under some pressure to save eight of nine break points. But Liu made 44 unforced errors.