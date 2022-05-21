Leipzig beats Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in German Cup final

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Ten-man Leipzig has come from a goal down in the German Cup final to beat Freiburg 4-2 on penalties for the club’s first trophy in its short history. Christopher Nkunku equalized in the 76th minute for 1-1 in normal time, sending the game to extra time. Freiburg captain Christian Günter and Ermedin Demirovic both missed their penalties. Maximilian Eggestein fired Freiburg ahead in the 18th minute and Leipzig’s chances of a comeback were dented when Marcel Halstenberg was sent off for pulling back Lucas Höler. It’s Leipzig’s first title since its formation in 2009. The club lost the final last year to Borussia Dortmund and in 2019 to Bayern Munich.