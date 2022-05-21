Marte homers to lead Mets over Rockies, 5-1

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader. Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees. Carlos Carrasco (4-1) allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings and Luis Guillorme had three hits for New York.