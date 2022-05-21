Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:08 AM

Mets’ Scherzer on IL, Marte back from bereavement list

DENVER (AP) — The New York Mets on Saturday placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Thursday. Scherzer left his start on Wednesday night after experiencing tightness in his side. An MRI performed Thursday revealed a moderate to high-grade internal oblique strain, according to the Mets.  Scherzer is expected to be out six to eight weeks.  Ace Jacob deGrom has not pitched yet due to a stress reaction in his right scapula and Tylor Megill is on the IL with right biceps tendinitis. The Mets reinstated outfielder Sterling Marte from the bereavement list.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content