Serven’s 2 HRs lift Rockies over Mets 11-3 for DH split

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Brian Serven launched a pair of two-run homers — his first two major league hits — to lead the Colorado Rockies over the New York Mets 11-3 for a doubleheader split. C.J. Cron also went deep for the Rockies, and Connor Joe had three hits. In the opener, Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup as the Mets rolled to a 5-1 victory. Friday night’s scheduled game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but the sky cleared before the first pitch of the day. Temperatures were in the 40s for both games.