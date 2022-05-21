Struggle for Tiger at PGA and a putt at the end to break 80

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tiger Woods battled to make the cut in the PGA Championship in a compelling display of grit. And then he must have wondered if it was worth it. He appeared to be in great pain from his battered right leg. He hit two balls in the water. He made five straight bogeys at one point. And his third round at Southern Hills ended when he made a 5-foot putt to break 80. The 79 for Woods is his highest in PGA Championship history and the third-highest in all majors. Woods says he simply couldn’t get anything going.