Aston Villa GK Olsen assaulted in Man City field invasion

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked during a field invasion by Manchester City fans celebrating winning the Premier League title. The incident happened as Olsen tried to leave the Etihad Stadium pitch which became covered in thousands of City fans. Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard had no news of Olsen’s condition in the news conference after Villa’s 3-2 loss on the final day of the season. City said it was opening an investigation and would issue an indefinite stadium ban to the fan responsible.