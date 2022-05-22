Busch, Elliott, Larson crash out of NASCAR All-Star race

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Three former NASCAR All-Star champions crashed out in the second stage of this year’s All-Star race. Polesitter Kyle Busch led all but one of the first 48 laps before he had a flat tire. He was slowing down on the frontstretch when he got hit from behind by Ross Chastain, who was going about 185 mph. Busch was the 2017 All-Star winner. The hard contact sent Chastain into Chase Elliott, ending the 2020 All-Star winner’s night as well. That came only a few laps after Kyle Larson got loose going into fourth turn and slammed hard into the wall.