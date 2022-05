AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moussa Djitte scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2 draw with Orlando City. Ercan Kara scored two minutes into the match and Ruan found the net in the 22nd minute as Orlando City (6-4-3) jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Sebastian Driussi got Austin (7-3-3) on the scoreboard with a penalty-kick goal in the 63rd minute.