Kyle Busch leads every lap in NASCAR All-Star race 1st stage

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kyle Busch led all 25 laps after starting from the pole for the NASCAR All-Star race to take the first stage at Texas. The opening segment was caution-free, and put Busch in good position to stay at the front of the field for the start of the fourth and final segment of the race — a 50-lap run to the $1 million prize. Busch was the 2017 All-Star winner. Ryan Blaney was second in the first stage, like he had started the race. Kyle Larson, who won his last two All-Star starts, was third.