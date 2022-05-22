Man City wins 6th EPL title in 11 seasons in dramatic finale

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons. Pep Guardiola’s team scored three times in five minutes to come from behind and beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool. City won the title by one point. City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gündoğan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in front in the 81st. At one point even when City was losing, it was still set to defend the title as Liverpool was only drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton. But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place side in front in the 84th minute. Andy Robertson sealed Liverpool’s 3-1 win.