Parker’s triple-double propels Chicago past Washington 82-73

WASHINGTON (AP) — Candace Parker finished with her second career triple-double and the Chicago Sky pulled away in the second half to beat the Washington Mystics 82-73. Parker totaled 16 points, 13 rebounds and picked up a 10th assist on a basket by Allie Quigley with 21.2 seconds remaining. It was the 12th triple-double in WNBA history. Parker joins Houston Comets Hall-of-Famer Sheryl Swoopes as the only two players to accomplish the feat twice. Parker was the sixth player to post a triple-double when she pulled it off in 2017 against the San Antonio Stars.