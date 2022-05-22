Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals. Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions. He was the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and shared it in 2018-19 and this season. It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart. Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.