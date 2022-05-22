Simpson to swim rather than sing at the Commonwealth Games

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Cody Simpson will be swimming rather than singing at the next Commonwealth Games. He was part of the entertainment lineup in the buildup to the 2018 Commonwealth Games that were hosted by his home town on Australia’s Gold Coast. He’ll be on the program again for the 2022 event in Birmingham but this time as a member of Australia’s swimming team. Taking time out from his singing career to focus on sport has started to pay off for Simpson. He was selected in the national squad after placing third in the 100-meter butterfly event at the Australian trials. He only narrowly missed out on a spot at next month’s world championships.