Tottenham routs Norwich 5-0 to clinch Champions League place

NORWICH, England (AP) — Tottenham has clinched Champions League qualification with a 5-0 win over relegated Norwich in the last round of the Premier League. Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski have both scored twice and Harry Kane got the other goal. Spurs finished fourth, two points ahead of Arsenal, which defeated visiting Everton 5-1. Coach Antonio Conte’s team really only needed a point to be sure of finishing ahead of its crosstown rival on account of Spurs’ superior goal difference. But there was no sign of settling for a draw against the league’s last-place side as the visitors attacked from the start.