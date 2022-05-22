Votto hits tiebreaking HR in 8th, Reds beat Blue Jays 3-2

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2, avoiding a three-game sweep. The one-run win was the second of the season for the Reds. Cincinnati has won nine of 15 following a 3-22 start. Votto, who is from suburban Toronto, went deep for the fourth time in 12 career games at Rogers Centre. Alexis Diaz worked two scoreless innings for the win and Art Warren finished for his second save in four chances.