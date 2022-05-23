Alabama signs ex-St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has signed former St. Bonaventure shooting guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide announced the signing of the program’s second transfer this offseason, joining former Ohio point guard Mark Sears. Welch started 105 games in his four-year career at St. Bonaventure and finished third in program history with 257 career 3-pointers. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds last season, helping the Bonnies make the NIT semifinals. Alabama coach Nate Oats described Welch as “the perfect fit for what our program needed.”