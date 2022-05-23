Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs’ 6-3 win over Blues

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win. Game 4 was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series.