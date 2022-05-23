AP source: Timberwolves agree to deal with Nuggets’ Connelly

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has agreed to take a similar role with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Connelly steadily built the Nuggets into a perennial playoff contender behind draft picks such as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Connelly will be looking to do the same with a Timberwolves team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The person talked to the AP on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced,