Connelly leaves Nuggets for similar role with Timberwolves

DENVER (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have brought in Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly to take a similar role. Connelly steadily built the Nuggets into a perennial playoff contender behind draft picks such as two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Connelly will be looking to do the same with a Timberwolves team led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves are coming off a 46-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2018. They took the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to six games before being eliminated.