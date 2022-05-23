Djokovic backs ATP, laments Wimbledon ‘lose-lose situation’

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic says he plans to defend his title at Wimbledon this year and supports the decision by the ATP men’s tour to withhold ranking points from that tournament as a show of unity among players — even though the move will negatively affect his hold on the No. 1 spot. Djokovic called the All England Club’s ban of players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine “a mistake.” He said Wimbledon’s organizers did a poor job of communicating about the issue. He said he thought there could have been room for a compromise but instead it is a “lose-lose situation for everyone.”