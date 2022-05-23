Heat’s Herro, Celtics’ Smart out for Game 4 of East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami. He joined Heat guard Tyler Herro on the sidelines. The Celtics said about an hour before the scheduled tipoff that Smart was out with a sprained right ankle. The Heat ruled Herro, who has a groin strain, out earlier in the day. Boston coach Ime Udoka said All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would play. Center Robert Williams III was also listed as available on the pregame injury report. Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.