Penguins GM: “in a perfect world” Malkin and Letang stay

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall says “in a perfect world” franchise icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang end their careers with the team. Both Malkin and Letang are scheduled to enter free agency in July, though both have expressed a desire to remain with the team. The issue is whether the Penguins can afford to keep both. Malkin is coming off a deal in which he made $9.5 million a season. If Letang hits the open market, there’s a chance he could get a raise over the $7.25 million he made last season.