Ramírez homers, McKenzie sharp as Cleveland downs Astros 6-1

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — José Ramírez homered with four RBIs and Triston McKenzie pitched seven sharp innings to help the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-1 win over the Houston Astros Monday night. Ramírez had two hits, highlighted by a two-run shot in the fifth inning that pushed the lead to 4-0. McKenzie (3-3) allowed just three hits as he pitched a season-high seven innings for his second straight start. The only run he allowed came on a solo homer by Alex Bregman to start the seventh.

