Spain unable to reach deal for 2030 bid on Winter Olympics

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish regional governments of Catalonia and Aragón have not been able to reach an agreement on a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics in the Pyrenees. The Spanish Olympic Committee says the local governments met but could not come to terms on a bid to host the Games near Barcelona. The Aragón government has been complaining recently that the bid is not well balanced and Catalonia would be getting most of the events in its region. The Olympic committee says it will continue to work along with the Spanish government on alternatives to try to present a bid for the International Olympic Committee.