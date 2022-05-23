Villa signs highly rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed one of the most highly rated young players in French soccer by bringing in defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer. The 22-year-old Kamara’s contract with Marseille is expiring this month. He has signed a five-year deal with Villa. He was called up to the French national team’s senior squad for the first time this month for upcoming Nations League matches. Villa manager Steve Gerrard describes Kamara as “one of the most promising young talents in European football.” Kamara helped Marseille finish in second place in the French league so is giving up a chance to play in next season’s Champions League.