4 HBCU medical schools join NFL diversity initiative

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Students from four Historically Black College and University medical schools will be selected for clinical rotations with NFL team medical staffs this year. The joint program with the NFL Physicians Society (NFLPS) and Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society (PFATS) aims to diversify the pipeline in sports medicine, including at NFL clubs. It is open to medical students interested in primary care sports medicine and/or orthopedic surgery from Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles; Howard University College of Medicine in Washington; Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta; and Meharry Medical College in Nashville.