Another Chinese Super League setback as Chongqing withdraws

By JOHN DUERDEN

Associated Press

Chongqing Liangjiang has withdrawn from the Chinese Super League just over a week before the start of delayed season in yet another setback for the domestic soccer scene. It’s an unwanted echo of the build-up to the 2021 season when defending champion Jiangsu FC folded. Chongqing issued a statement saying “after careful deliberation by the club’s shareholders, we very regretfully decided to withdraw from the league and disband the team.” China’s top-flight competition is scheduled to kick off on June 3 after a delay of two months.