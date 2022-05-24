Hard travel for Norris and the temptation of Saudi league

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Shaun Norris is headed home to South Africa to see his young children and decide on his future. The 40-year-old is coming back to the United States in three weeks for the U.S. Open. But he’s been traveling the world for a decade, and that’s what makes the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational so appealing. The series offers $20 million purses and the fields are not likely to be strong. Norris says he has signed up for the first event outside London but hasn’t decided if he’ll pursue it. He says he wants to see how it plays out with any PGA or European tour penalty.