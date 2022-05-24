Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban

By CASEY SMITH

Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House has voted to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports. Tuesday’s 67-28 vote sets up a state Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws. The House voted in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said the bill didn’t provide for “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March. The state Senate is expected to vote later Tuesday on the override. Bill sponsors maintain it is needed to protect the integrity of female sports but have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.