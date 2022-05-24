Madrid tries to forget Mbappé, focus on Champions League

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to quickly forget about Kylian Mbappé and turn its focus back on the Champions League final against Liverpool. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and his players are trying their best to avoid talking about the France forward and his decision to stay with Paris Saint-Germain. Ancelotti says “it’s very clear for us that we have to think about our own things. We’ve never talked about players from other squads. We respect everyone, every decision, every club. We have to do our own job.”