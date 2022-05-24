MATCHDAY: Roma plays Feyenoord in Conference League final

By The Associated Press

The final of the inaugural Europa Conference League features two established clubs, with Roma facing Feyenoord in Albania’s capital Tirana. Up to 100,000 Italian and Dutch supporters are expected in Tirana even though each club has been allocated only 4,000 tickets, sparking concerns about possible fan violence. Capacity at the National Arena is only about 20,000. It’s the fifth European final in the career of Roma coach José Mourinho and he has won the first four. Dutch side Feyenoord is bidding to make it four wins out of four in major UEFA finals. The final also features the competition’s top two scorers with Feyenoord’s Cyriel Dessers having compiled 10 goals to Roma striker Tammy Abraham’s nine.