Castano hit on head by 104 mph liner in Marlins’ 7-6 win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104 mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Miami Marlins’ 7-6 win over the Cincinnati Reds. The 27-year-old left-hander fell to the field on his knees and held a hand to his head as catcher Jacob Stallings, manager Don Mattingly and athletic trainers went to the mound to check on him. Castano did not appear to lose consciousness and left the field under his own power. The Marlins said Castano showed mild concussion symptoms and was bruised.