Skip to Content
Firebirds
By
October 14, 2022 4:50 PM
Published 4:46 PM

Coachella Valley Firebirds bobblehead unveiled by National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum   

National Bobblehead Museum and Hall of Fame

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new limited-edition Coachella Valley Firebirds bobblehead!

The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobblehead collection. It’s releasing alongside the 2022-23 AHL season.  

This will go down as the first vintage bobblehead series featuring every AHL team.

The Firebird's season opener will be on Sunday, October 16th, where they will face off against the Cagary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.  

If you are interested in purchasing the bobblehead you can preorder, it at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/ahlvintage?variant=42672286236825 

KESQ News Channel 3's station group will be televising a series of ten select home games live as the team plays at Acrisure Arena

To watch the home games and find their game schedule stay tuned to KESQ.com for all your Firebirds info. 

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content